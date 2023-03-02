Elizabeth Colwell of Mauston TNT 4-H Club and Natasha Reynolds of Orange Mill 4-H Club have been selected as the Juneau County, Wisconsin 4-H Key Award winners for the year. The Key Award was presented by Kipp Weber, Juneau County Farm Bureau president, at the Juneau County 4-H Recognition Program held Jan. 28.

The Key Award, one of the highest recognition a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their club and community.