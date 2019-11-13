{{featured_button_text}}
PCA cast

The cast of "As Long as We Both Shall Live," from front left, Eric Weiss; second row, Danny Smith, Bryn Romeis; back row, Greg Frank, Joanne Dalton, Tim Prochnow.

 PCA/Contributed

Portage Area Community Theatre will present the comic murder mystery, "As Long as We Both Shall Live" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 14-16 at the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage. Additional performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 21-23 with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees Nov. 17 and 24.

A wedding is being planned at the Wilcox mansion when the wedding planner is murdered. Everyone is under suspicion.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students, available at the door. For more information, call 608-742-5655.

