Portage Area Community Theatre will present the comic murder mystery, "As Long as We Both Shall Live" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 14-16 at the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage. Additional performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 21-23 with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees Nov. 17 and 24.
A wedding is being planned at the Wilcox mansion when the wedding planner is murdered. Everyone is under suspicion.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students, available at the door. For more information, call 608-742-5655.
