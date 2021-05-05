Comics come of age at Reedsburg Public Library

Though many of us think of comic books as the juvenile leisure reading of yesteryear, today comics have come of age in the form of graphic novels. Graphic novels are book length fiction or nonfiction works made up of comics, where the drawing and the speech balloons tell the story. Reedsburg Public Library currently boasts a number of young adult and adult graphic novel selections.

Local resident Jim Hofrichter has been a graphic novel enthusiast for several years and a frequent user of Reedsburg Public Library’s graphic novel collection. Hofrichter has been reading comics since he was 10 in 1967, and never quit reading or learning their history. From enjoying DC comics as a child he has come to appreciate as an adult the book length works of Alan Moore and Neil Gaiman, where science fiction and fantasy intersect with the superhero story.

In 1976, when the graphic novel format was first evolving, Hofrichter read “Red Tide” by Jim Steranko, a private detective story in the tradition of Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler. The experience would fuel an inveterate interest in the graphic novel representations of various fiction genres, nonfiction and biography, in addition to superhero and fantasy stories.