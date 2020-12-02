Committee accepting donations for pantry

The Juneau County Peace Committee and members of the Wisconsin Coalition to Ground the Drones and Stop the Wars announce a campaign to raise money for Juneau County food pantries running through Christmas. “We support the coalition’s efforts and specifically their effort to help families in Juneau County,” said Juneau County Peace Committee president John McGinley.

Coalition members have demonstrated against drone warfare at Volk Field for years, have been arrested and fined, while attempting to deliver messages to the commander. Juneau County is one of the poorest counties in Wisconsin, with many people going to bed hungry, and valuable resources are expended through the drone training program at the military base.