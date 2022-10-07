Common Chord to perform

Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host Common Chord as part of its 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

With their unique combination of vocal, instrumental, songwriting and composing/arranging skills, this Madison area group offers vocal-centric pieces with four-part harmonies, toe-tapping swingy numbers, folk and bluegrass-flavored pieces, bluesy tunes, acoustic rock/pop songs and more.They’ve released two albums.

Reserved tickets available at the office or at portagecenterforthearts.com.