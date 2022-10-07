 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Common Chord to perform

Common Chord to perform

Common Chord members, from left, Bruce Buttel, Faye Bruggink, Michael Bryant, Delores Jenison, Tracy Jane Comer.

Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host Common Chord as part of its 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

With their unique combination of vocal, instrumental, songwriting and composing/arranging skills, this Madison area group offers vocal-centric pieces with four-part harmonies, toe-tapping swingy numbers, folk and bluegrass-flavored pieces, bluesy tunes, acoustic rock/pop songs and more.They’ve released two albums.

Reserved tickets available at the office or at portagecenterforthearts.com.

