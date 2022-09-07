Community Action Teams seek resident input on project ideas

In 2021, Juneau County residents identified top areas for improvement through the Community Health Assessment Survey.

Partners from the private and public sector came together in 2022, to form Community Action Teams to tackle the top three areas for improvement, good jobs and strong economy, affordable housing and accessible transportation. The CATs have been meeting for several months and now need the community’s help to build a list of ideas and projects to improve the local economy, support affordable housing options, and address transportation gaps in the area.

A short online form will be open for public input until Oct. 5. No idea is too big or too small at this stage. The CATs will review the submitted ideas and projects and decide what is possible in the short- and long-term. Funding may also be available for a limited number of projects through the Juneau County American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

For more information about the Community Action Teams and to complete the Call for Community Solutions form, visit co.juneau.wi.gov/health-assessment.html.