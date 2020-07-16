Community archaeology dig begins July 18

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday marks the kick-off for two consecutive weekends of a community archaeology dig at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage.

The Agency House is searching for the 1830s agency blacksmith shop and the dig is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19 and 25-26, and is open to the public.

Adults and children, ages 5 and older with direct supervision of a responsible adult, can work alongside professionals performing digging, screening and more. A guided 5-minute “Archaeology Boot Camp” is required for participants to prepare for the dig.

Advance reservations available at https://agencyhouse.eventsmart.com. Dig times also may be reserved at the door pending availability.

The public may spectate for free but membership is required to participate in the dig and may be purchased ahead of time or at the door. Cost is $15 for an individual or $36 for a family and includes free admission to all on-site events during the 2020 season and a free live or virtual tour.

Live blacksmithing demonstrations and tours also will be offered. Free tours for families with school-aged children.