Community art projects launch at PCA

Portage Center for the Arts has unveiled two new community art projects to help inspire and connect the community. Both projects are open to residents of all ages in Portage and the surrounding rural communities.

Coordinated by PCA's Visual Arts Committee, PCA launched their first ever "Create & Share 13 Week Winter Art Challenge" on social media on Jan. 2. The challenge was created with all ages and skill levels in mind so that everyone can participate. "We brainstormed a list of art prompts that cover a variety of mediums and subjects in order to appeal to a larger audience - each of the art prompts offers a way of exploring your skills and perhaps stepping outside your comfort zone!" said executive director Heidi Royal.

Participants in the Create & Share Challenge are asked to complete each project, then share their work either by posting it on social media #PCASHAREITBACK, commenting on the original social media post, or emailing info@portagecenterforthearts.com. While participants can pick and choose which challenges they'd like to complete, there is a small prize for those who create and share all 13 challenges. "We designed the challenge to release every Saturday to allow an entire week to complete each prompt, but folks are welcome to jump in and submit their work at any time before the end of March!" said Royal.