Community band performs final concert of season

The Beaver Dam Community Band plays its final concert of the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 at the band shell at Swan Park in Beaver Dam.

The musical theme for the evening is “Fun, Fun, Fun!” The saxophone section is featured in an arrangement of “Root Beer Rag.” Music from “Pirates of the Caribbean” is on the program, a medley of songs performed by Michael Bublé, and music from “Frozen” and “Late in the Evening.”