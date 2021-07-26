 Skip to main content
Community Band performs in Swan Park
Community Band performs in Swan Park

The Beaver Dam Community Band performs a concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Swan Park band shell, 400 S. University Ave., Beaver Dam.

The concert celebrates music from television shows and movies, including a medley of John Williams pieces, a Prince of Egypt medley, and familiar songs from Fantasia 2000, Star Trek, Cheers, Hogan’s Heroes, Sesame Street, and more.

Wednesday’s concert is part of the city of Beaver Dam’s Summer Concert in the Park series. There is no rain date or location in the case of inclement weather.) Non-perishable food donations for the Dodge County Food Pantry accepted. The concert is free and open to the public.

