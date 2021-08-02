Community Band performs on lawn of Seippel Center

The Beaver Dam Community Band performs musical highlights from the summer at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the lawn of the Seippel Center for Music and the Arts, 1605 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. The concert is free.

Selections include favorites from the band’s three summer concerts including patriotic tunes, the “Washington Post March,” songs from the musical “Annie,” the movie “The Prince of Egypt,” and Duke Ellington’s “Caravan” and a medley of John Williams’ music.

Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets and consider bringing a non-perishable food item for the Dodge County Food Pantry. There is no rain date or location planned.