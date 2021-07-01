 Skip to main content
Community Band performs patriotic songs
The Beaver Dam Community Band honors America’s birthday with patriotic songs and American classics at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the lawn of the Seippel Center for Music and the Arts, 1605 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam.

Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket. Non-perishable food donations will be collected for the Dodge County Food Pantry. There is no rain date or location should there be inclement weather.

This program is part of the Seippel Center’s “Concerts on the Lawn” series, with concerts every Tuesday in July and August. The concert is free and open to the public.

