Community Band set to perform Tuesday, July 19

The Beaver Dam Community Band performs a Concert on the Lawn at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the Seippel Center for Music and the Arts, 1605 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam.

The concert features highlights of the band’s 2022 summer season, including several marches, music from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Jurassic Park,” and a medley of hits made popular by Michael Buble’.

The concert is free and open to the public - bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets for seating. Parking is available in the National Exchange Bank lot, just north of the venue.