 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community Band set to perform Tuesday, July 19

  • 0

The Beaver Dam Community Band performs a Concert on the Lawn at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the Seippel Center for Music and the Arts, 1605 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam.

The concert features highlights of the band’s 2022 summer season, including several marches, music from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Jurassic Park,” and a medley of hits made popular by Michael Buble’.

The concert is free and open to the public - bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets for seating. Parking is available in the National Exchange Bank lot, just north of the venue.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schultz House on historic tour

Schultz House on historic tour

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. The tour will feature five private historic homes.

MPTC swears in new board members

MPTC swears in new board members

At the July 11 board meeting, the Moraine Park Technical College District Board welcomed three new members, Kathleen Treichel of Fond du Lac, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News