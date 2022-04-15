 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Benefit Concert for Ukraine set for Saturday

The Free Congregation of Sauk County will host a benefit concert for Ukraine art making at 6 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City.

Featured are members of Gold Dust Women performing Fleetwood Mac, Gin, Chocolate, and Bottle Rockets, Beth Kille, Tony Bonanno, Helen Avakian, and guided peace meditation by CaSandra May.

The suggested donation is $20 or more per person at the door, with proceeds benefiting Ukrainian Disaster Relief. If unable to attend but wish to donate, visit the event on GoFundMe.

