Community blood drive planned

The Lake Wisconsin Lions Club in partnership with the Dekorra Lutheran Church will host a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Monday, April 4 at the church, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette. Future blood drives offered Aug. 8 and Dec. 12.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals, age 17 or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors age 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

To volunteer to help setup and then break down, call Mike at 608-573-1547.

