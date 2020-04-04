Community blood drive planned
Community blood drive planned

The Sam Bieno Memorial Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14 and from noon to 6 p.m. April 15 at the Best Western Large Meeting Room, 2701 Highway CX, Portage. To help manage social distancing, appointments are encouraged. Walk-ins will be seen as group size allows. For more information on safety precautions, visit versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information.

For an appointment, call 877-232-4376 or 608-745-6289 or register online at https://bit.ly/sam14april2020 or https://bit.ly/sam15april2020.

