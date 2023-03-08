SSM Health St. Clare Hospital Baraboo, and ImpactLife will host a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walnut Hill Bible Church, in the gym, 1900 East St., Baraboo.
Donors should eat before donating and bring Photo ID. Masks and appointments are required. To register/schedule, visit https://login.bloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/111602 or call Impact life at 800-747-5401.
For more information, visit bloodcenter.org.
Donate blood and receive a $10 gift card or T-shirt.