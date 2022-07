WAUPUN — SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital, 620 W. Brown St., will host a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The drive through ImpactLife is open to the public. Masks and appointments are required. Donors who give blood July 11 to Sept. 11 get a voucher for a gift card or bonus points to shop the ImpactLife online store.