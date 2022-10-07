Community Book Read discussions planned

The first Sauk Prairie Community Read event is at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at the George Culver Community Library in Sauk City. The second and third events are at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 and 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Ruth Culver Community Library in Prairie du Sac. No registration is required.

A welcome and brief explanation of the work of the Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative will be given followed by a local speaker who will share their immigration experience. After an opportunity for dialogue and question and answer with the speaker, attendees will be divided into book discussion groups to share thoughts of the Community Read book, "Solito, Solita" which is a collection of oral histories that tells—in their own words—the stories of young refugees fleeing countries in Central America and traveling for hundreds of miles to seek safety and protection in the United States.