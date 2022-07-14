Community Calendar 7/14/22

Submit an event for the community calendar online at wiscnews.com/events at least one week prior to the event, by noon on Monday to be included in the printed calendar. A complete listing of calendar events can be found online.

July 14

Live Comedy: 7:30-9 p.m., Cambrian Comedy Club, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells. Live Comedy with Jeanie Doogan, tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show, with two drink minimum. 608-355-1222. https://go.evvnt.com/1232939-0

July 15

Concert in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m., Pauquette Park, 800 W. Conant St., Portage. Live music at the Beasley Pavilion. 608-742-6242. https://go.evvnt.com/1215670-0

Live Comedy: 7:30-9 p.m., Cambrian Comedy Club, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells. Live Comedy with Charlie Kojis, tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show, with two drink minimum. 608-355-1222. https://go.evvnt.com/1233230-0

July 16

Live Music: 7-9 p.m., Cambrian Comedy Club, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells. Live Music with Power Take Off, tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show, with two drink minimum. 608-355-1222.608-355-1222. https://go.evvnt.com/1233240-0

July 20

Ag. Plastics Recycling: 10 a.m. to noon, Sauk County Highway Department, 620 Highway 136, Baraboo. Recycle silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags, and hoop film for free. 608-355-4842. https://go.evvnt.com/976638-0

Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, 2817 New Pinery Road, Portage. A blood drive, call 715-842-0761 to make an appointment to donate. Walk-ins welcome. 608-745-6289.