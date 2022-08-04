 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Community Calendar 8/4/22

Submit an event for the community calendar online at wiscnews.com/events at least one week prior to the event, by noon on Monday to be included in the printed calendar. A complete listing of calendar events can be found online.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Meeting: 8-8:30 p.m., Woodbine Inn Supper Club, N11091 19th Ave., Necedah. Board of Control Meeting CESA 5. 608-745-5400. https://go.evvnt.com/1255576-0

Saturday, Aug. 6

Charley's Pet Pageant: 2-5 p.m., The Pines Seasonal Camp-Resort, N1323 Highway N, Lyndon Station. Two teens throw a pet pageant for the Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter. Enter your pet and win prizes, a raffle, pet kissing booth and treats. 608-697-8341. https://go.evvnt.com/1243782-0

Races and Family Fair: 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Necedah Lions Park, 901 N. Harvey St., Necedah. Real Freedom Races and Family Fair with 5k/10k/Half Marathon Road Races with SWAG, vendor fair, food, live music, petting zoo, face painting, and fun for the whole family. 608-387-3282. Tickets $30. https://go.evvnt.com/1238916-0

