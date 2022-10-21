Community campfire reflects on Ho-Chunk gathering

The Historic Indian Agency House will host its “Reflections” campfire featuring stories of remembrance at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, to commemorate the 190th anniversary of an important Ho-Chunk gathering at the site. The keynote speaker will be Michelle Greendeer-Rave, a tribal attorney for the Ho-Chunk Nation since 1998.

The “Reflections” campfire caps off a season themed around ‘The Historic Landscape’ which began with the grand opening of a new outdoor exhibit produced by the Agency House in conjunction with the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center. The exhibit and its accompanying website offer visitors a deeper understanding of Ho-Chunk families, villages, and stories from 1832, as well as the ongoing story of Ho-Chunk people today.

On Nov. 8, 1832, more than 400 Ho-Chunk family representatives gathered at the Fort Winnebago Indian Agency in what is now Portage. Indian agent John Kinzie recorded their names, villages, and the sizes of their families in preparation for an annual payment for land which had been sold under pressure to the U.S. government. In only a year’s time, 75% of these families whose names were recorded that day would be driven from their homes.

For more information about the 1832 gathering, visit agencyhouse.org/landscape-of-families.