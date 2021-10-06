Community Celebration Day planned

The Wisconsin Army National Guard in Baraboo will host a Community Celebration Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Baraboo Armory, 999 South Blvd., Baraboo.

The Baraboo Police Department, Sauk County Sheriff Department, S.W.A.T. team with Bear Cat tactical vehicle, military armored vehicles, rock wall, inflatable obstacle course, pugil pit – jousting, football and basketball toss, food trucks and a drill and ceremony presentation by the Drill Sergeants and their Soldiers are planned.