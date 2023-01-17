COMMUNITY CENTER ROOF ON THE MOVE

The roof/arches have been removed from the Rock Spring Community Center and it rests beside the building in this drone photo. It was then moved to its final resting place on the foundation pillars located near the post office. The 300,000-pound structure was lowered and slowly and meticulously moved over a period of several days. Once the new pavilion is renovated, it will be suitable for meetings, weddings, picnics, farmer’s markets, car shows, reunions and other gatherings.