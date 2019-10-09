The Reedsburg Area Community Choir, directed by Bill Voigt, will sing with Matt Vee and the Killer Vee band for the last five songs of the show as backup singers at 7 p.m. Oct 18 at the CAL Center, 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg. The Community Choir has been working on the songs for three weeks and will rehearse with the Vee family and friends in advance of the show.
The show, "I am…he said” is a celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond starring Matt Vee, nephew of 60s Pop-Star Bobby Vee. Songs featured will be "Cracklin' Rosie," "Song Sung Blue," "America," "Brother Love's Traveling Salvation Show," and "Sweet Caroline." Neil Diamond sold more than 130 million records worldwide, and produced musical hits spanning five decades. Reservations required.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information and tickets, visit calcenterpresents.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)