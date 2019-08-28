Community Club learns about cycling without age program

The Sauk Prairie Community Club monthly meeting was held on Aug. 6 at the Junge Park shelter. A great meal was provided by TJ's Catering. A presentation on a community focused "Cycling without Age" program was explained to members. Pictured, from left, are Deb Pete, Gina Varley, and Joyce Hillstad.
