Community Conversation on mental health set

The public is invited to a panel discussion addressing the intersection of mental health, law enforcement, and equity in our community from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Baraboo City Council Chambers, 101 South Blvd., Baraboo.

Residents are asked to submit questions for the panel by Aug. 27 using a question form, in Spanish or English, available at csmpl.org or https://uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3I4p4l0e3fOyVKe. Attendees may participate by submitting their questions for panelists in advance using the online form or by handing in questions upon arriving at the event.

The panel discussion will feature Sara Jesse, community health strategist, Sauk County Department of Health; Jessica Mijal, mental health and recovery services manager, Sauk County Department of Human Services; Jared Pierce, behavioral health specialist, Sauk County Law Enforcement Center; Mark Schauf, chief of police, Baraboo Police Department; and community members who will share their experiences. Jenny Erickson, extension community development educator with University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension-Sauk County will moderate the discussion.