Community conversations about food, farming, and the land planned

Wormfarm Institute, an arts organization integrating culture and agriculture, is partnering with the Local Voices Network to host 60 digital community conversations about food, farming, and the land through November. Hosted on Zoom by community volunteers, each conversation gathers four to eight Wisconsinites to share their unique stories and listen to others. Participation is free and conversations last 90 minutes.
The first three conversations are scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday; 10-11:30 a.m. June 13; 10-11:30 a.m. June 27.
“The issues that affect farmers need to matter to all of us, because everybody eats,” said Donna Neuwirth, Wormfarm executive director. “Our collaboration with LVN seeks to bring rural and urban residents together to think more regionally about food security, land health, farm viability, and how to build thriving places to live.”
A dozen trained volunteers will facilitate conversations to amplify local voices, connect people across differences, and share the issues that matter most. Each conversation is recorded and uploaded to a custom platform where stories can be shared with local media, policy makers, and members of the public.
Multiple food and farming conversations will occur each month leading up to the 2020 Farm/Art Dtour held Sept. 26–Oct. 4, a free, self-guided drive through the working farmlands of Sauk County, punctuated by site-responsive artworks, local food markets, roadside poetry, and educational Field Notes. The Dtour will take place with modifications.
To register for a conversation and learn more, visit lvn.org/wormfarm.
