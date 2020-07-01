Community conversations about food, farming, and the land planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wormfarm Institute, an arts organization integrating culture and agriculture, is partnering with the Local Voices Network to host 60 digital community conversations about food, farming, and the land through November. Hosted on Zoom by community volunteers, each conversation gathers four to eight Wisconsinites to share their unique stories and listen to others. Participation is free and conversations last 90 minutes.

The first three conversations are scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10; 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13; 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27.

“The issues that affect farmers need to matter to all of us, because everybody eats,” said Donna Neuwirth, Wormfarm executive director. “Our collaboration with LVN seeks to bring rural and urban residents together to think more regionally about food security, land health, farm viability, and how to build thriving places to live.”

A dozen trained volunteers will facilitate conversations to amplify local voices, connect people across differences, and share the issues that matter most. Each conversation is recorded and uploaded to a custom platform where stories can be shared with local media, policy makers, and members of the public.