The first of a series of community conversations will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Free Congregation of Sauk County's Park Hall. 307 Polk St. in Sauk City. The program is open to the public. The topic will be “The Impact of Current Immigration Policies on Individuals in Our Community.”
The goal of this and future conversations is to provide a neutral and safe setting for members of the wider Sauk Prairie community to meet and discuss topics of current interest and importance. The event will be moderated to provide everyone a chance to speak without interruption or confrontation.
For more information, call 608-643-3131.
