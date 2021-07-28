 Skip to main content
Community health focus group set
Adams County Health & Human Services-Division of Public Health, Aspirus, Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics and SSM Health are completing the 3-5 year Community Health Assessment with input from the community.

The next step is to conduct focus groups and key informant interviews. A focus group is a group interview with a small number of people who participate in a discussion about a particular topic. A key informant interview is a one-on-one interview with a member of a community that has insight on specific community issues, such as drug use or hunger.

If interested in participating in a focus group, there are two scheduled, virtual or in-person.

  • Virtual: Aug. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • In Person: Aug. 24, from 5:30-7 p.m. at CREATE Adams County, 159 E. Ann St., Adams.

Register at bit.ly/3BqCGT1 or contact Suzanne Schreiner, community health specialist, at 608-339-4375 or email suzanne.schreiner@co.adams.wi.us. Pre-registration is required, limited to 10 participants per session.

