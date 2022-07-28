Community Health Summit set for Thursday, Aug. 11

Local health organizations in Dodge and Jefferson counties will host a Community Health Summit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Comfort Suites Conference Center, 725 Paradise Lane, Johnson Creek, to discuss the results of the recent Community Health Assessment and explain next steps.

The CHA is a public health tool used to assess and prioritize significant health needs and create a Community Health Improvement Plan for improving the overall health of local communities. The presentation will be followed by a public discussion.

Health organizations involved include the Jefferson County Health Department, Dodge County Human Services and Health Department, Watertown Department of Public Health, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, Fort Healthcare, Watertown Regional Medical Center and Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.

Participation may occur either virtually or in person. Registration for the event is required and all participants must RSVP by Friday, Aug. 5 for in-person or virtual attendance. To register, visit https://watertownhealthfoundation.com/events.html or call Traci at 920-568-5244.

For more information, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at health@jeffersoncountywi.gov.