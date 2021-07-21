Community Health Survey deadline extended to Aug. 8

The deadline for the Adams County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health, Aspirus, Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics, and SSM Health Community Health Assessment Survey has been extended to Aug. 8.

This survey helps to identify the health issues and progress made since the last CHA in 2017 and will help to lay out priorities for the development of a Community Health Improvement Plan. This survey, data and health statistics and key informant interviews will help determine priority areas that local organizations will work on to improve health in Adams County.

Before completing the survey, review local data at bit.ly/2TUGYAH. The anonymous, 10-15 minute survey should only be completed once and is available at bit.ly/3iwdweB. Papers copies are available at the Rome, Adams, and Kilbourn public libraries, Health and Human Services, Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics or request a paper survey by calling Suzanne Schreiner at 608-339-4375 or email suzanne.schreiner@co.adams.wi.us.