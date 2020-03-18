6:8 Community helping those in need

6:8 Community will operate as a clearing-house for needs in the community to be requested as well as a landing place for volunteers to be matched with those needs. There are two forms and other resources on their website makingservicepersonal.org and are hoping people can be directed there if they need assistance, are willing to help. 6:8 is also taking requests by phone/text 608-561-8468, or email 68@makingservicepersonal.org. Volunteers who can speak Spanish are available when needed.

The forms can be found at makingservicepersonal.org/covid-19, or at makingservicepersonal.org, it is the top image to click to get to the forms and information. We are working with the school district and the food pantry to coordinate as much food to folks that need it as possible as an immediate response.

A list of other organizations will be added on the bottom of the page as they come in. As volunteers contact people who request help, we would love to ask if they belong to a church and if they do, to invite that church to respond whenever possible.