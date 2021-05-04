 Skip to main content
Community vaccination clinic set for Thursday
Community vaccination clinic set for Thursday

Sauk County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard will host a drive-thru community vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at E8795 Evergreen Lane, Baraboo, for adults age 18 and older. This is the former Sauk County landfill.

This will be a first dose Moderna clinic with no appointments. Vaccines will be administered first-come, first-served with capacity to vaccinate more than 600 people and vehicles with more than one person are welcome. All COVID-19 vaccines are free and do not require proof of ID.

Remain in the vehicle at all times. Vaccine education and a consent form will be provided. Participants will be asked to wait in a designated area for 15-30 minutes for monitoring by EMS personnel after the shot is given.

The return date for the second dose will be June 3. Updates about the vaccine clinic will be sent via Nixle and posted on the Sauk County COVID-19 Vaccination website at co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/covid-19-vaccination-sites. To sign up for Nixle, text your zip code to 888777 or visit https://local.nixle.com/register.

