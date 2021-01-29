 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Compeer appoints Ahl to board
comments

Compeer appoints Ahl to board

{{featured_button_text}}

Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative with local offices in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Prairie du Sac, has appointed Ashley Ahl of Merrillan to serve on the organization’s board of directors and on the audit and finance committee, according to a Jan. 27 press release. Ahl’s appointment fills a vacant position and she will stand for election this fall.

Ahl is a nursery and Christmas tree farmer and works with her brother on their third generation farm. She previously worked in the financial industry in Chicago, specializing in global listed derivatives, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan with a degree in economics.

She serves on the USDA Christmas Tree Promotion Board’s Promotion Committee and is a participating member of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association. She also serves as trustee for the Black River Falls Area Foundation, teaches cycling classes and is a volunteer youth volleyball coach.

Ashley Ahl

Ahl
comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News