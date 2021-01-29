Compeer appoints Ahl to board

Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative with local offices in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Prairie du Sac, has appointed Ashley Ahl of Merrillan to serve on the organization’s board of directors and on the audit and finance committee, according to a Jan. 27 press release. Ahl’s appointment fills a vacant position and she will stand for election this fall.

Ahl is a nursery and Christmas tree farmer and works with her brother on their third generation farm. She previously worked in the financial industry in Chicago, specializing in global listed derivatives, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan with a degree in economics.

She serves on the USDA Christmas Tree Promotion Board’s Promotion Committee and is a participating member of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association. She also serves as trustee for the Black River Falls Area Foundation, teaches cycling classes and is a volunteer youth volleyball coach.