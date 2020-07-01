Compeer combines 2 offices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 13, Compeer Financial will combine offices in Baraboo and Prairie du Sac, serving clients from the newly renovated Prairie du Sac location. The Baraboo office building has been sold and will close on July 10. All Baraboo employees will move to the Prairie du Sac location.

“While our office location is changing, Compeer Financial remains committed to the communities and our clients in the Baraboo area,” said Matt Ginder, chief core markets officer. “The Prairie du Sac building has available space and is located just 14 miles away from Baraboo, so combining offices made the most sense for our organization and member-owners.”

While offices are currently closed to walk-in traffic due to Covid-19, team members will continue to meet with clients at their homes and on the farm, and encourage clients to explore online tools to access their accounts at compeer.com/onlineservices.

For more information, call 844-426-6733.