Compeer earns Green Diamond Sponsor status

Compeer earns Green Diamond Sponsor status

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Board members, from left, Brianna Ripp, Pam Jahnke, Charlie Crave and Erin Gallagher recognize Compeer Financial as a Green Diamond Sponsor on June 1.

 4-H FOUNDATION

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recognized partner Compeer Financial as a Green Diamond Sponsor, according to a June 1 press release. Compeer contributed $75,000 to support the Wisconsin Friend of 4‐H Award, Area Animal Science program, the Youth for the Quality Care of Animals program, and inclusion programs that reach underserved youth. Compeer Financial and its subsidiaries have been ardent 4-H supporters for more than 30 years.

"Giving back is one way Compeer Financial champions the hopes and dreams of rural America. We support 4-H because it has a proven track record of creating successful, innovative programs that reach out to young people. They have a strong commitment to programming and enhancements to classic programs to capture the attention of today’s youth. For many of Compeer Financial’s 70,633 member owners, the 4-H organization is an important part of their lives. 4-H makes an investment in its members, helping mold them into the future agriculture and rural leaders. The skills and activities that 4-Hers are exposed to give them hands-on experience and exposure to critical life skills, as well as hobbies and interests that make them well-rounded individuals," Karen Blatter-Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer, said. For more information, visit compeer.com.

Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting wis4hfoundation.org.

