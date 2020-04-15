Compeer Financial dedicates $830,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Compeer Financial, with local offices in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Prairie du Sac, will dedicate $830,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts across the organization’s three-state territory of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Compeer’s multi-faceted approach will directly impact the response efforts of local organizations and community partners.

Compeer’s support includes donations to local community foundations for COVID-19 response efforts, grants for organizations and emergency response providers, funding for local foodbanks, donations to rural healthcare facilities and more. Funding comes from the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America and the organization’s newly established donor advised fund, the Agriculture and Rural Initiative.

The Fund for Rural America will open up two grants. The application for Compeer’s general use grant will open May 1, with a deadline of May 31. Applications for the emergency response equipment grant program for volunteer fire, rescue and ambulance departments will open on Aug. 1 and are due by Aug. 31. Priority will be given to projects and initiatives related to COVID-19 response efforts.

For more information, visit compeer.com/giving-back.