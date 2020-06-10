Compeer Financial recognized as Platinum Clover donor

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recognized partner Compeer Financial as a top 4-H donor on June 1. As a Platinum Clover supporter, Compeer Financial contributed $20,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H programs.
"Giving back is one way Compeer Financial champions the hopes and dreams of rural America. We support 4-H because it has a proven track record of creating successful, innovative programs that reach out to young people. They have a strong commitment to programming and enhancements to classic programs to capture the attention of today’s youth. For many of Compeer Financial’s 70,633 member owners, the 4-H organization is an important part of their lives. 4-H makes an investment in its members, helping mold them into the future agriculture and rural leaders. The skills and activities that 4-Hers are exposed to give them hands-on experience and exposure to critical life skills, as well as hobbies and interests that make them well-rounded individuals," said Karen Blatter-Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer. For more information, visit compeer.com.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the foundation supports 4-H leadership, youth development and community-building activities throughout the state. For more information, visit wis4hfoundation.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!