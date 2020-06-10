Compeer Financial recognized as Platinum Clover donor
0 comments

Compeer Financial recognized as Platinum Clover donor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Compeer Financial recognized as Platinum Clover donor

Pictured, from left, Holly Adams, Monroe County; Jim Barthel, Wisconsin 4-H Foundation president, and treasurer, Nancy Bilz; with MacKenzie Korent, St. Croix County.

 WISCONSIN 4-H FOUNDATION/Contributed

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recognized partner Compeer Financial as a top 4-H donor on June 1. As a Platinum Clover supporter, Compeer Financial contributed $20,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H programs.

"Giving back is one way Compeer Financial champions the hopes and dreams of rural America. We support 4-H because it has a proven track record of creating successful, innovative programs that reach out to young people. They have a strong commitment to programming and enhancements to classic programs to capture the attention of today’s youth. For many of Compeer Financial’s 70,633 member owners, the 4-H organization is an important part of their lives. 4-H makes an investment in its members, helping mold them into the future agriculture and rural leaders. The skills and activities that 4-Hers are exposed to give them hands-on experience and exposure to critical life skills, as well as hobbies and interests that make them well-rounded individuals," said Karen Blatter-Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer. For more information, visit compeer.com.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the foundation supports 4-H leadership, youth development and community-building activities throughout the state. For more information, visit wis4hfoundation.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

MATC partners with MSOE

Madison College students who earn an associate degree in a technical field will now be eligible to transfer to Milwaukee School of Engineering…

Community

Covid-19 testing offered

Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News