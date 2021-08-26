Concert featuring the music of Schubert set

The Free Congregation of Sauk County at the historic Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City, will host fortepianist Trevor Stephenson and bass-baritone Michael Hawes to a “Franz Schubert- An Evening of Song” concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

The program explores and celebrates the unrivaled lyricism and emotional range of Schubert’s “Lieder.”

Hawes is a bass-baritone, trumpeter, and director of music at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Chicago. For more information, visit michaelhawesmusic.com.

Stephenson, harpsichordist, fortepianist, and pianist, is the artistic director and founder of the Madison Bach Musicians. He received a doctor of musical arts degree in historical performance of 18th-century music from Cornell University, where he studied fortepiano. For more information, visit trevorstephenson.com.

Admission is $25, $15 for students. Cash or check only at the door. To purchase advance tickets by credit card, email trevor@trevorstephenson.com. Limited seating. Masking required.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Historic Park Hall Restoration Fund. Wine will be sold by the glass, snacks and good will donations will benefit the fund.