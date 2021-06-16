 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concert in the Park returns Wednesday, June 23
0 Comments

Concert in the Park returns Wednesday, June 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam Community Band returns for an outdoor concert of healing, reflection, and joyful music from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at Swan Park’s band shell, 213 E. Mill St. No rain date or location has been established. Non-perishable food donations for the Dodge County Food Pantry will be accepted.

The evening of “Musical Comfort Food includes, “My Favorite Things,” “Amazing Grace,” “Washington Post March,” music from the television show “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” “On Wisconsin,” the “First Suite in E-flat,” and more.

The concert is part of the city of Beaver Dam’s summer Concert in the Park series. Concerts are free and open to the public. The Beaver Dam Community Band also will perform at 7 p.m. on July 28.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News