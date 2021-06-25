Concert in the Park series scheduled

While there are many great things to do during the summer in Reedsburg, a favorite activity among the locals is attending the on Wednesday evenings in City Park.
The Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce presents the return of the Concerts in the Park summer series with concerts starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at City Park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg.
Concerts are free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
- July 7: Swing Crew
- July 14: DB Orchestra
- July 21: Frank Martin Busch and the Names
- July 28: Late 4 Dinner
- Aug. 4: Copper Box
- Aug. 11: Reedsburg Area Community Band
- Aug. 18: Swifkick