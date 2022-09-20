 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concert series begins Saturday at PCA

Portage native and Nashville based singer-songwriter Kaylin Kole will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Zona Gale Theatre at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., as part of its 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Series.

She performed throughout her youth on the Zona Gale Stage, but by the age of 16, she was touring across the country with original music. In the summer of 2017, she made the move to Nashville and released her first EP – or Extended Play.

Elizabeth Youra, Portage High School sophomore, will also take the stage. She plays clarinet for band and conducts the marching band as drum major.

Reserved tickets may be purchased at the office or at portagecenterforthearts.com.

