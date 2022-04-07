Concert to benefit Ukraine relief on Saturday

Cindy Schick, Tayanna Kliner, and It’s All About You Yoga Studio will co-host a Community Concert for Ukraine from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the studio, 102 Fourth Ave., Baraboo.

Meditation and gentle heart opening yoga will be offered, Michi Regier will share tunes and tales from Ukraine on the fiddle and Shanti, Ananda Lila Kirtan, will play the accordion - inspired by her Eastern European ancestry. Help create a Peace Flag and enjoy refreshments and conversation.

Through movement, song and intention, create a strong vibration of healing energy that extends to Eastern Europe to embrace family and friends there with the combined strength and vitality to honor the courage and commitment of the Ukrainian community.

All of the money raised will go to directly impact the disaster relief efforts and offer hope.

Suggested donation of $20 or more at the door. Register for in-person, live stream via Zoom and donate through itsallaboutyou-studio.com and its PayPal link. A Zoom link will sent when pre-registered.