 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Concert to benefit Ukraine relief on Saturday

  • 0
Shanti of Ananda Lila Kirtan

Shanti 

Cindy Schick, Tayanna Kliner, and It’s All About You Yoga Studio will co-host a Community Concert for Ukraine from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the studio, 102 Fourth Ave., Baraboo.

Meditation and gentle heart opening yoga will be offered, Michi Regier will share tunes and tales from Ukraine on the fiddle and Shanti, Ananda Lila Kirtan, will play the accordion - inspired by her Eastern European ancestry. Help create a Peace Flag and enjoy refreshments and conversation.

Through movement, song and intention, create a strong vibration of healing energy that extends to Eastern Europe to embrace family and friends there with the combined strength and vitality to honor the courage and commitment of the Ukrainian community.

All of the money raised will go to directly impact the disaster relief efforts and offer hope.

Suggested donation of $20 or more at the door. Register for in-person, live stream via Zoom and donate through itsallaboutyou-studio.com and its PayPal link. A Zoom link will sent when pre-registered.

+1 
Michi Regier

Regier
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knowledge contest winners named

Knowledge contest winners named

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus hosted a Knowledge Contest March 10-11 in math and spelling for grades 5-8 at St Katharine Drexel School in…

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

The Badger History Group will present a talk on the impact of the Powder Plant on the communities in and around Sauk County by Paul Wolter, ex…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News