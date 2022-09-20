Conflict Resolution Workshop offered virtually

COLUMBUS — Authors Jim Henderson and Jim Hancock will discuss their book, “3Practices for Crossing the Difference Divide” in a live virtual program at 5 p.m. Thursday through the Columbus Public Library. The discussion and workshop are designed to introduce the program for peacefully resolving conflict between people when discussing sensitive issues.

Early in 2017, the two men started testing their 3Practice Circles in Seattle, then across the country. They wanted to prove that it is possible to have substantive, civil conversations with ideological opponents — the sort of conversations that they felt have to take place before anyone can truly become friends with people who disagree with one another.

“The ‘3Practices’ are a map across the difference divide — Practice One: I’ll be unusually Interested in others — Practice Two: I’ll stay in the room with difference — Practice Three: I’ll stop comparing my best with your worst. This book is about practicing the practices in the safety of a controlled environment so people can take them home — and to work, school, and anywhere they’re likely to encounter people who hate what they love and love what they hate,” Jim Henderson said.

It is not necessary to have read the book before attending this online discussion. The authors will discuss their program and present examples of how the conversation circles work with time for questions at the end of the presentation.

The program is online, is free and is open to the public. Registration available at the Columbus Public Library’s website, columbuspubliclibrary.info, or at facebook.com/ColPubLib.

For more information, contact Catherine Walters Brick, adult services coordinator, at catherine@columbuspubliclibrary.info, or call 920-623-5910.