Congressman Grothman receives award

On Aug. 14, Apache Stainless Equipment sponsored a luncheon at the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce where 6th Congressional District U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman received the Spirit of Enterprise Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The Spirit of Enterprise Award is given annually to members of Congress based on their votes on critical business legislation as outlined in the chamber’s annual scorecard, How They Voted. Members who supported the chamber’s position on at least 70% of those votes qualify to receive the award.
Grothman was presented the award by John Kirchner, executive director, Midwest Region, Congressional & Public Affairs, of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, saying “We want to thank Congressman Grothman for his consistent, pro-business approach to legislation in Washington.”
For more information, call 920-887-8879 or email info@beaverdamchamber.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)