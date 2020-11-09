Conservation Awareness poster contest offered

Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department will participate in the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness poster competition. The contest is open to all Sauk County public, private, and home-schooled students in grades K-12. There are five age divisions by grade level: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. This contest begins at the county level, with the first place poster from each grade division moving on to regional, state, and national competitions. Students will receive prizes and awards at each level of the competition that their posters compete and win. Sauk County also awards a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation.
The countywide competition will be hosted on Jan. 22, 2021. All posters are due by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 2021, to the SCLRED at 505 Broadway, Baraboo, WI 53913. Posters submitted by the students should address the stewardship theme of “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities.” Each poster must include a completed entry form with a signature from a parent or guardian, available at co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/2021-nacd-poster-competition. Contest guidelines also are available online. Incomplete forms will not be accepted.
Winning posters will be posted online. For more information, call Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov.
