Conservation awareness poster contest opens

Sauk County Land Resources and Environment will participate in the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster competition. This contest is open to all Sauk County public, private, and home schooled students in grades K-12. There are five different age/grade level divisions, K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12.

This contest begins at the county level, with first-place poster from each grade division moving on to regional, state, and national competitions. Students will receive prizes and awards at each level of competition where their posters compete and win. Sauk County also awards a prize for the classroom with the most student participation.

The countywide competition will be held Jan. 24. All posters are due to the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Posters submitted by the students should address the annual stewardship theme of “Where would we BEE without Pollinators.” Each poster must include the 2020 theme and must have a completed entry form available at co.sauk.wi.us. Forms that are not completely filled out or do not have a parent or guardians signature will not be accepted.

For more information, call Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov, or visit co.sauk.wi.us.